Mountain lions on the streets: Chilean capital sees influx of big cats amid lockdown

The big cat was first spotted sniffing in a backyard in the affluent Lo Barnechea neighborhood.

“He started running toward me, trying to escape, so I took the shot, but the dart needle broke on his back leg,” recalled Julio Bustamante, an animal control officer summoned to the scene one afternoon last month.

The nimble feline jumped a wall and scampered away, trailed by TV crews and neighbors with cellphones recording the scene.

The cat — later determined to be a 97-pound adult male mountain lion — was finally cornered in the bushes on a nearby street, where Bustamante shot him twice more with tranquilizing darts, putting him to sleep.

Here in the Chilean capital, home to 7 million people, an overnight curfew imposed more than five months ago to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unanticipated side effect: nocturnal incursions by mountain lions onto suburban and city streets, now largely devoid of nighttime traffic and noise.

took effect in March, authorities have captured seven mountain lions — or pumas, as they are known here — roaming the capital and environs. Only two such captures occurred in all of 2019, well before the government moved to battle the pandemic that has killed more than 11,000 in the South American nation.





Six of the seven captured cats were tranquilized and returned to the wild after medical evaluations, officials say. All six were outfitted with microchips facilitating identification if they are encountered again; one was also fitted with an electronic GPS collar to aid in studies of behavior and travel patterns. A seventh, a female in ill health, remained under observation at the national zoo’s wildlife rehabilitation center.

Mountain lion encounters in the capital have become a new normal, regularly documented on social media and in the press. Surveillance video, cellphone footage and witness accounts all suggest that additional pumas are likely on the loose, prowling about town.

Across the globe, coronavirus stay-at-home orders have spawned breathless stories of wildlife boldly venturing into deserted urban areas, some of the accounts apocryphal — like those dolphins supposedly cavorting in newly pristine Venetian canals.

But the puma visitations in Santiago are real, as are periodic sightings of cougars in the Los Angeles area, another place where mountainous habitat abuts suburban development. Last year, residents of a Simi Valley neighborhood expressed alarm after a mountain lion attacked two dogs, killing one, and was seen roaming the area. Meanwhile, in June, a young mountain lion was captured in downtown San Francisco, where it had been seen roaming the streets and napping in a planter box.

In California, vehicular collisions have been a major source of mountain lion mortality. A June study by researchers at UC Davis found that reduced traffic from stay-at-home orders beginning in March likely contributed to a 58% reduction in road deaths of mountain lions in California.

In Santiago in normal times, a 112-mile grid of urban highways in and around the city deters Chile's top predator from urban forays. But a quieter and darker metropolis has encouraged some of the hunters to make their way into town from their mountain abodes.

“As in California, central Chile’s pumas are mainly nocturnal animals, and traffic creates impenetrable barriers for them to cross without being run over,” said Cristián Bonacic, a veterinarian and wildlife professor at the Catholic University of Chile. “So when traffic drops to nearly zero, they start traveling to urban areas.”

No pandemic-era attacks on humans have been recorded, and there has been only one reported case of a dog being eaten. Officials have advised residents to keep pets indoors when puma sightings are reported.

