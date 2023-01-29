Mountain lion struck by vehicle serves as reminder to report sightings in Missouri

Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
·3 min read

A rare Missouri mountain lion sighting was reported recently after one of the big cats was hit by a vehicle in Franklin County.

The cougar appeared injured and stunned, but eventually ran away from the scene north of Villa Ridge, which is a little less than a three-hour drive from Springfield.

Missouri Department of Conservation was notified about the incident at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23, but could not find the animal that night or the next day. It was only the third confirmed mountain lion sighting in MDC’s St. Louis Region since 2011, according to a department's social media post.

An average year will see between five and 10 sightings across the state, said Nate Bowersock, furbearer biologist with MDC.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

A mountain lion was struck by a vehicle Jan. 23, 2023, at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County, according to Missouri Department of Conservation.
A mountain lion was struck by a vehicle Jan. 23, 2023, at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County, according to Missouri Department of Conservation.

Mountain lions were extirpated from Missouri in early 1900s

Mountain lions are very large cats with small heads and rounded ears that aren't tufted, big shoulders and hindquarters and a large tail.

Officially labeled as "extirpated," mountain lions were rooted out of Missouri around the same time black bears and gray wolves were in the early 1900s, Bowersock said. During the nation's early colonization, predator species were "vilified" and bounties were placed on carnivores.

"If you saw them and killed them, you got a reward and the goal was to remove them from the landscape," Bowersock said.

Game species, like deer and elk, were also over-hunted, he added.

"With changes in management of predators and also prey species in the west, mountain lion populations stabilized and then actually started to grow and expand," Bowersock said. "I believe in the '90s, we started to see mountain lion populations expanding out of the mountain west and starting to move a little more east."

DNA samples collected from some of the passing mountain lions link them to states like South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. While there is no evidence of a breeding population in Missouri, there have been confirmed sightings scattered statewide, as far east as Lewis, Madison, Warren, Wayne and St. Louis counties.

Currently, there are no plans to restore mountain lion populations here.

Deer is a favorite food, but mountain lions also take smaller mammals including rabbits, beavers, opossums, raccoons, skunks, coyotes, other cougars, domestic cattle and sheep.
Deer is a favorite food, but mountain lions also take smaller mammals including rabbits, beavers, opossums, raccoons, skunks, coyotes, other cougars, domestic cattle and sheep.

Latest incident with mountain lion serves as a reminder to report sightings

Sightings of mountain lions should be reported to either law enforcement or MDC.

"It's very important not only to give those animals distance, whether they're injured or not, but to also report, in this case, to MDC or local law enforcement," Bowersock said.

In the recent case in Villa Ridge, people gave the mountain lion time and space to get up on its own, "which is the best-case scenario," Bowersock said.

MDC established a Mountain Lion Response Team in 1996 to investigate reports and evidence of mountain lions. The team has investigated hundreds of reports, but most turned out to be bobcats or large dogs. Fewer than 11 cases have been confirmed. To report mountain lion sightings, email mountain.lion@mdc.mo.gov.

Here's what to remember about being mountain lion aware:

  • Be aware of your surroundings;

  • If you come across a mountain lion, make yourself as big as possible and wave your arms in the air;

  • Make lots of noise — "hooting and hollering" — to dissuade them from hanging around.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Mountain lion struck by vehicle serves as reminder to report sightings

Latest Stories

  • 2nd mountain lion near Los Angeles dies, a month after death of famous cougar

    Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died, over a month after P-22, a beloved local mountain lion who spurred conservation efforts, was euthanized in December after being hit by a vehicle. The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area shared the news Friday that P-81, a four-year-old mountain lion, died on Jan. 22 after likely being hit by a vehicle. Since March 2022, vehicle strikes have been the cause of death for nine mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains research area.

  • Fear, grief and resilience: How we move forward after Lunar New Year massacre in my hometown

    If more guns made us safer, we'd already be the safest country in the world. As California shootings made devastatingly clear, that is not the case.

  • Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert

    This is the hilarious moment Harry Styles ripped a huge hole in the crotch of his trousers onstage in front of Jennifer Aniston.Video footage from the concert shows the 28-year-old singer lunging mid-song ... when the crotch of his trousers rips open. Source: SWNS

  • Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

    BEVERLY CREST, Calif. (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood. Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle. Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hos

  • Memphis police disbands unit linked to fatal beating

    STORY: Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee, demanding an end to police violence against Black people, hailed what they saw as a small victory on Saturday. News had just emerged that authorities were disbanding the specialized police unit linked to at least some of the officers involved in the fatal beating of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. In a statement, the Memphis police said it had “permanently deactivated” the SCORPION unit, after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family, community leaders and other officers. Video recordings released on Friday showed the January 7 attack. The 29-year-old could be heard repeatedly calling for his mom, as the officers, who are also Black, are seen repeatedly assaulting him in his mother's neighborhood after a traffic stop. Nichols died of his injuries three days later. The five officers were charged on Thursday with murder and assault, among other crimes. They’ve all been dismissed from the department. The disbanding of the SCORPION unit, which focuses on street crime, came as protests continued across U.S. cities on Saturday, sparked by the harrowing video of the attack. “As a mother with a 29-year-old, that hits hard for me. And I'm trying so hard not to cry. But it's hard because I have a 29-year-old and to hear a 29-year-old call for his mama.” “It's not right. It's supposed to be a system that protects us, that provides safety for us. But instead it's killing us, murdering us, innocent lives who just began their adulthood.” On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden, who has lived through two of his children’s deaths, made an effort to console Nichols’ parents over the phone. “Mom, dad, if I can give you a piece of advice.” “Yes, sir.” “It's really rough. Don't be afraid to ask for help."Tyre Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old, has become the latest face of a U.S. racial justice movement, galvanized by the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who was with Nichols’ parents during the call, urged Biden to get a police reform bill named for Floyd passed through the next Congress.

  • Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

    The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into jail where he was being held without bail and could be arraigned Monday afternoon if the San Mateo District Attorney's Office decides to file criminal charges, that office said.

  • Peel police help vehicle owners prevent catalytic converter theft at free event in Mississauga

    Peel Regional Police held a free event in Mississauga on Saturday to help vehicle owners make the catalytic converter on their vehicles less appealing to thieves. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system that reduces polluting emissions. It's made of precious metals like palladium, platinum and rhodium, which make the car part valuable to thieves. Last year Peel police warned that thieves have been more active in stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across the region. V

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • When the Penguins have an emergency, they call on someone from N.S. It's not who you think

    Mike Chiasson was in the stands at Fenway Park for the NHL's Winter Classic in Boston earlier this year when the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, was injured in the first period and had to exit the game. For Chiasson, who is originally from Cole Harbour, N.S., he knew what it meant. "I handed my daughter to my wife and said, 'I gotta go,' and left her," said Chiasson, 37. Chiasson is the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, for the Penguins. With the injury to Jarry, it m

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lo

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba a

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante