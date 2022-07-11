Mountain Home motorcycle crash sends one to hospital and blocks road for three hours

Idaho State Police were investigating a 1:30 p.m. crash Sunday in Mountain Home that left one person hospitalized.

A 56-year-old man from Emmett was driving his motorcycle without a helmet, heading south on State Highway 51 when he attempted to take a turn in the road, according to Idaho State Police. He fell off the motorcycle at Airbase Road and was injured. An air ambulance brought him to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police said the crash resulted in a three-hour block of the southbound lane and a one-hour block of the northbound lane. All lanes have since reopened.