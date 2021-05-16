Mountain Dew Is Reportedly Releasing a Cake Smash Flavor That Tastes Like Dessert

Photo credit: Reddit/u/AlphyIsMyWaifu

Cake flavor has popped up in treats from Hershey’s bars to cereal to Dr Pepper. The latest brand to get in on the sweet fun is PepsiCo. It looks like Mountain Dew Cake Smash will be rolling out on shelves in the (hopefully near) future.

Talk about this new dessert-inspired flavor started in 2019 when the brand trademarked “MTN Dew 80 CAKE-SMASH.” On April 26, 2021, PepsiCo was granted its third extension on the name, which leads us to believe that there was a delay into its release. Because of this, talk about the soda has sparked up again — and there are even photos to go along with it, thanks to Reddit/u/AlphyIsMyWaifu.

The leaked photos show the large can covered in primary colored designs. There are candles and other designs, along with “DO OVER” written a couple times. As described on the can, the Cake Smash flavor consists of “DEW with a rush of artificial cake flavor.”

There’s also a message on the backside of the can. “To celebrate you in the most epic. Way. Possible. Let’s do-over your missed milestone—whether it was a birthday, a wedding, a a graduation, or life itself! This year you deserve to have your cake and drink it too with Mtn Dew Cake-Smash!”

It sounds like Mountain Dew is giving us the go-ahead to make any average day worthy of a celebration. It’s especially appropriate from this past year, since so many of us had to cancel parties, postpone large events, and overall have had to dim down the fun. We’re down to make up for it!

As we await official information on the new soft drink from Mountain Dew, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that it comes out sooner rather than later. But we’ll fill you in as we know more.

You Might Also Like