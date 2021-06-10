Mountain Dew Has 2 New Baja Blast Flavors That Are As Summery As It Gets

Photo credit: PepsiCo

UPDATED: June 9, 2021 at 9:52 a.m.

Fans of PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew Baja Blast are as about serious as you can get about a soda. Now you can get more tropical version of the sodas with two (!!!) new varieties of Baja goodness. In addition to bringing back Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar, you can get Baja Flash and Baja Punch for a truly Baja-filled summer!

Photo credit: PepsiCo

Baja Flash combines the Baja flavor you know with a kick of pineapple and coconut, so it’s basically a piña colada in soda form. For a fruity sip, you can get the Baja Punch, which combines Baja with hints of orange, cherry, and pineapple. Just look for the yellow and orange bottles, and you’ll be enjoying summer-ready beverages that’ll keep you going back to the store for more.

Baja Flash and Baja Punch are available at various retailers across the country, including Walmart, in bottles and cans. Both have tropical packaging that will make you feel like you’re on an island.

In addition to the new 100 Days of Baja flavors, you can get Baja Island: Summer Room Scents by MTN Dew. The sprays feature Baja Blast, Flash, and Punch scents to bring the sodas to life in a new way. They’re exclusively available at the DEW Store in late June 2021.

ORIGINAL POST: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:54 p.m.

It’s still months away, but 2021 is already looking like a monumental year for Mountain Dew. The rumored Major Melon and Snap’d flavors are expected to come out, and now we have another two supposedly launching for summertime.

Mountain Dew Baja first came out in 2004 as a Taco Bell exclusive, and has since been in and out of stores. The two new flavors expected to come out next year are part of the Baja line, marketed as the 100 Days of Baja. It looks like we’ll be saying to hello to Baja Punch and Baja Flash soon!

Both of the new drinks are described as “tropical,” as detailed on leaked materials, and will be coming out as part of the 100 Days of Baja promotion in July 2021. The orange Baja Punch sounds pretty self-explanatory as far as flavor goes, but the yellow Baja Flash is a little bit more up for speculation. The packaging has a pineapple and, according to Mountain Dew Fandom, it’s piña colada flavor. All we need is a little rum and we’re set!

The MTN DEW 2021 Road Map Video was leaked on Reddit, and it seemingly confirms that Major Melon, Snap’d, Baja Punch, and Baja Flash are all really happening. The mew Bajas will be available in 20-ounce bottles and 12-pack cans, along with Baja and Baja Zero. The marketing materials aren’t lying — 2021 is going to be the “biggest Baja summer ever.”

