Mountain Dew Is Releasing a Cookbook That Includes Pancakes and Soda-Infused Pickles Recipes

Mountain Dew has come a long way since just being a citrusy flavor. Just this year alone it’s become a hot sauce and margarita cocktail, and the foodie fun isn’t ending there. The brand is releasing a cookbook that incorporates the beloved soda into breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Mountain Dew cookbook, called the “Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes,” is coming just in time for the brand’s 80th birthday. It includes nearly 40 dishes of fan-made, fan-inspired, and fan-favorite creations that range from breakfast to desserts and everything in between.

As you’d expect, every recipe includes some variety of the soda. Whether it’s Mountain Dew Original, Mountain Dew Code Red, Mountain Dew Live Wire, or something else, it’ll bring an authentic flavor to each dish. We know you’re wondering what recipes are in the cookbook, and we’re excited to reveal them! Before we talk about the bites and sips, keep an open mind, because you’re probably not used to enjoying Mountain Dew in these ways.

Breakfast includes green pancakes and green eggs; lunch and dinner dishes include Brisket, Brined Turkey, Jalapeño Poppers, Mountain Dew-infused pickles, salsa, BBQ sauces; desserts include Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake; and there are cocktails, as well as Slushies and Electric Lemonade. We think it’s safe to say that you’ve never tried anything like these recipes.

“The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we’ve continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day,” Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, MTN DEW, said in a press release. “Our fans have been creation delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years.

You’ll be able to get “Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes” beginning the week of Nov. 16 online at Mountain Dew’s newly launched store. The limited-edition cookbook costs $30, and you can be among the first to know when it’s officially on sale by joining DEW Nation HQ.

“In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We’re honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!” Portwood said.

The Mountain Dew lover in your life is sure to be obsessed with this new cookbook. And what a coincidence! It’s available right before Christmas. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

