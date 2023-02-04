Mount Washington wind chill: New Hampshire summit fell to minus 108 F, likely lowest recorded

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Bitter cold dropped temperatures to record breaking lows in the Northeast on Friday.

The wind chill — what the temperature feels like — on the summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, dropped to minus 108 F.

That's likely the lowest wind chill ever recorded in the United States since meteorologists began calculating wind chills, said Brian Brettschneider, an Alaskan climate scientist.

This screenshot of the observations page for the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, taken just after midnight on Feb. 4, 2023, shows temperatures that are among some of the colder temperatures ever recorded there. The temperature at the summit was minus 46.1 degrees F and the wind chill was minus 107 degrees F.
This screenshot of the observations page for the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, taken just after midnight on Feb. 4, 2023, shows temperatures that are among some of the colder temperatures ever recorded there. The temperature at the summit was minus 46.1 degrees F and the wind chill was minus 107 degrees F.

Reconstructing wind chill based on historic records at Mount Washington shows the wind chill also could have been at minus 108 F or below on Jan. 22, 1885. The low that day — which still stands as the record low— was minus 50 F and the 24-hour average wind speed was 89 mph, Brettschneider said. That combination would produce a wind chill below minus 108 F, he said.

The temperature on Mount Washington dropped as low as minus 46 degrees F on Friday night, with 97 mph winds, the National Weather Service said.

The summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington is seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
The summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington is seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Record daily lows were set in Boston, Massachusetts (minus 8 F), Providence, Rhode Island, (minus 4 F) and Bridgeport, Connecticut (2 F), the weather service said.

Weather updates: 'Dangerously cold' Arctic blast in Northeast; wind chills as low as 40 below zero

Dangerously low wind chills

Elsewhere Friday night, the weather service reported an extreme wind chill of minus 62 F on Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park. Wind chills ranging from minus 31 F to minus 61 F were reported across at least five counties in Maine.

Wind chills below minus 32 F were also reported across much of New Hampshire.

The point of measuring wind chill is to help people understand the dangers of exposure to cold temperatures. The colder the air temperature and the higher the wind speed, up to a point, the colder it will feel.

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

Wind chill is a concept pioneered by an Antarctica explorer and a polar scientist — Paul Siple and Charles Passel — in the 1940s. It was based on the length of time it took a vessel of near-freezing water to actually freeze under wind and temperature conditions.

The wind chill scale was modified in 2001, the weather service said, after a series of tests on volunteers who were placed in a chilled wind tunnel.

What is the polar vortex?: In-depth look at how it can affect winter weather in the US

What's causing the extreme cold?

A blast of Arctic air reached the region just as a rapid intensification of a storm system over the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador churned up powerful wind, the Associated Press reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mount Washington wind chill: New Hampshire summit fell to minus 108 F

Latest Stories

  • 'He'll never get to see me graduate': Daughter regrets stolen time as RCMP officers charged in father's death

    The family of an Indigenous man who died after being arrested by RCMP nearly six years ago are welcoming criminal charges against five officers, but say they can't understand why it took half a decade for the charges to be laid. Lily Speed-Namox was a teenager when her father, Dale Culver, died after having trouble breathing following his arrest in Prince George, B.C., in 2017. She's spent roughly a quarter of her life since waiting for the investigation to move forward. "It has taken a long tim

  • Kylie Jenner faces backlash after reviving Astroworld theme at kids' birthday bash

    Kylie Jenner just revived the Astroworld theme again at a party for her kids. Critics say that's insensitive after people died at the 2021 festival.

  • Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

    A prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada–but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Dangerously cold air, snow squalls cover Ontario through Saturday

    Temperatures will fall to dangerously cold levels over the next couple of days as a brief but mighty blast of Arctic air descends on the eastern half of the country.

  • Threat for -50 wind chills across Quebec into Saturday, ski resorts close

    Coldest temperatures in nearly 20 years hit Quebec to start this weekend

  • RCMP investigating damaged equipment at wind power project job site

    The RCMP says it's investigating reports of damaged equipment at one of the job sites of a wind turbine project on the Port au Port Peninsula. In a press release, the RCMP said it's investigating damages to three pieces of heavy equipment at a World Energy GH2 job site in Mainland, on Newfoundland's west coast. For about 2½ weeks, a group of protesters has blocked an access road to the wind power site in Mainland, saying they're concerned about the community's water supply. The RCMP says the dam

  • Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows

    Experts don’t know what drives the migration.

  • Is the Myrtle Beach area getting snow? It’s going to be a very cold weekend

    An arctic front pushing through the Grand Strand brings a small chance of snow along with temperatures that could drop well below freezing.

  • Fishermen Found Clinging to Cooler After Boat Capsizes Off Western Australia

    Three fishermen were found holding onto a portable cooler in waters off the coast of Western Australia on Wednesday, February 1, after their boat capsized.Footage released by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) shows the men clinging to the cooler. One man can be seen waving towards rescue aircraft.AMSA said the trio were found in the water near a capsized vessel off the coast of Eclipse Island, just over 10 miles (17 km) south of the city of Albany.All three were rescued with no serious injuries, AMSA said. Credit: AMSA via Storyful

  • Extremely cold morning ahead for Ontario before warmup arrives

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • 340K without power amid frigid temperatures in Texas; 2,300 flights canceled, at least 6 dead as winter storm sweeps US: Updates

    Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.

  • Red tide is improving around Tampa Bay and Anna Maria Island, but hangs on near South FL

    Here’s the latest update on red tide conditions for the Bradenton and Sarasota area.

  • Northern Labrador warned to prepare for 'powerful and dangerous blizzard'

    A major winter storm is barrelling toward Northern Labrador, and the provincial government is warning people there to be prepared. CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler describes it as "a powerful and dangerous blizzard." "This is not a storm to take lightly," she said Friday afternoon. "It's a good idea to be prepared for extended power outages and get an emergency kit ready." Environment Canada has put a large part of Labrador's north coast under a blizzard warning for Friday evening through Sat

  • 1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

    PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats to see a massive new solar energy project near the U.S. border. “Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast,” Ebrard said.

  • Weather: Cold alert issued for England as experts offer advice on how to stay well during low temperatures

    A cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England - as people are urged to keep warm and check up on those more vulnerable to the chilly conditions. The warning is from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Tuesday, and all regions are set to have cold nights and overnight frosts. Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office are encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

  • Deep freeze: N.B. cities prepare for weekend's extreme cold

    With extreme cold temperatures expected to roll through New Brunswick and the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday, cities across the province are preparing for the cold. The Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre is opening a daytime warming centre that will include services to help people access permanent housing. Joan Kingston, a nurse at the centre, said even if homeless people are able to stay in a shelter or couch surf overnight, that still leaves them with up to 13 hours out in the c

  • Arctic blast grips U.S. Northeast, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures

    WORCESTER, Mass. (Reuters) -A powerful arctic blast swept into the U.S. Northeast on Friday, pushing temperatures to perilously low levels across the region, including New Hampshire's Mount Washington, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-79 Celsius), forecasters said. Wind-child warnings were posted for most of New York state and all six New England states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine - a region home to some 16 million people.

  • US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies

    The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from the threat of extinction in the regions surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.