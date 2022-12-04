Mount Semeru: Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island

·2 min read
Gladak Perak bridge
The Gladak Perak bridge, rebuilt after last year's eruption, was badly damaged

Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has erupted, sending ash billowing into the sky and sparking evacuations on the country's main island, Java.

Authorities raised the volcano's warning status to the highest level, meaning its activity had escalated.

No injuries have been reported but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area around the volcano.

People have been urged to keep at least 8 km (5 miles) away, as "hot avalanches" of lava poured from Semeru.

The increased threat level from three to four also means the danger threatens people's homes, a spokesman for Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) told a national broadcaster.

The organisation said a bridge being rebuilt after a previous eruption had been badly damaged.

Volcanic ash mixed with monsoon rain was falling on nearby villages and 1,969 people, including children and seniors, had been evacuated, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.

At least six villages had been affected, it added.

Elderly resident evacuated by a rescuer - picture supplied by BNPB
Residents of six villages were evacuated by rescuers

Videos of the event showed the sky turning black as a massive plume of ash blocked the sunlight.

Japan issued a tsunami warning for its southernmost islands after the eruption, but meteorologists said no tidal changes had been observed.

Mount Semeru, in East Java province, began erupting at about 02:46 local time (19:46 GMT), authorities said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic activity as well as earthquakes.

Semeru - also known as "The Great Mountain" - is the highest volcano in Java at 3,676m (12,060ft) and one of the most active. Its last erupted exactly one year ago, killing at least 50 people and leaving streets filled with mud and ash.

The eruption also follows a series of earthquakes on the west of Java island, located about 640 km (400 miles) east of Indonesia's capital Jakarta, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

Latest Stories

  • Greenhouse research could boost Alberta's crop output of strawberries, tomatoes

    Lethbridge College is about to wrap up the final phase of its 16-month greenhouse research. The results will provide data-based findings for producers to apply in their commercial operations. This week, Lethbridge College held its first public tour of the Sunterra greenhouse facility in Brooks, Alta. Senior research scientist Nick Savidov says this work will advance technology to boost Alberta's crop output of tomatoes and strawberries during times of limited supply and low import quality. "Whic

  • Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred resid

  • One driver dead after collision on Highway 102 between snowplow and tractor trailer

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say one man died following a collision Friday night that has closed Highway 102 northwest of Thunder Bay. Police say they received a call about a collision involving a tractor trailer and a snowplow on the highway at 9:55 p.m. A 52-year-old male driver from Thunder Bay was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured. They say a Miller snowplow travelling westbound west of Silver Falls Road

  • Carbon dioxide monitors 'flying off the shelves' after 2 Metro Vancouver libraries stock them

    Two Metro Vancouver libraries say there has been astronomical demand for carbon dioxide monitors after they began stocking them last month. The tiny monitors, designed by Latvian company Aranet, update with the amount of carbon dioxide in the air every few minutes, measured in parts per million (ppm). Not only is carbon dioxide a measure of indoor air quality — with poor air quality shown to impact learning outcomes and brain activity — it can also be a reflection of the amount of infectious aer

  • 'Deliberate cruelty': U.S. defense chief on Russia

    STORY: "Because of the Kremlin's longing for a vanished empire, Europe faces its worst security crisis since the end of World War II. And a member of the UN Security Council, let me say that again, a member of the UN Security Council is waging war to deny democracy to more than 43 million people," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California."With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian infrastructure in its gun sights. Russian forces have killed thousands of Ukrainian citizens, even as millions more have fled. And Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered and hospitals smashed." On Friday, a U.N.-appointed investigation team said it was looking into whether Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which has caused blackouts and left millions without heating as winter arrives, amount to war crimes.Russia says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate, but Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Capitals, Flyers, Avalanche handling injury woes differently

    Long before training camp, the Washington Capitals knew they would be without Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom for at least the first few months of the season. Before stepping on the ice, they learned Carl Hagelin would be out long term, as well. The Caps prepared for that by trading for Connor Brown and signing Dylan Strome. What they didn't prepare for was losing Brown to a torn ACL — the same injury Wilson is recovering from — and being without T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov for an extended peri

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • NFL Week 13 Picks: Scraps, shootouts and more Mike White

    In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap