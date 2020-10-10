Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces $20 Million Best Efforts Private Placement and Termination of Prospectus Offering and Provides SCIM Transaction Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent” and collectively, the “Agents”) to offer for sale, on a best efforts private placement basis, up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $2.75 per Offered Share (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the number of Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents.

The Company also announces that the Company and the Lead Agent have mutually agreed to terminate their prior engagement letter entered into in respect of an offering of common shares of the Company pursuant a short form prospectus dated July 31, 2020 (the “Prospectus Offering”). Due to the anticipated timeline for completing the Prospectus Offering and having regard to the Company’s near-term business objectives, including the completion of the SCIM Transaction (as defined below), the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to complete the Private Placement in lieu of continuing with the Prospectus Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the Company’s obligations under the SCIM Transaction, to continue to invest in public and private debt securities in the North American market in furtherance of its business objective as an alternative asset management company and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about October 21, 2020 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”). The Offered Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing of the Private Placement.

SCIM Transaction Update

On June 22, 2020, the Company together with Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“SCIM”), an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement (the “CIF Purchase Agreement”), subject to certain approvals, for SCIM to become the investment adviser of the Resource Credit Income Fund (“CIF”) pursuant to a new advisory agreement (the “CIF Advisory Agreement”) to be entered into between SCIM and CIF (collectively, the “SCIM Transaction”) and, in connection therewith, for the acquisition by SCIM from Resource America, Inc. (the “CIF Seller”) of certain nominal assets related to CIF. The Company wishes to provide the following update with respect to the material terms of the SCIM Transaction.

Pursuant to the CIF Advisory Agreement, SCIM will receive an annual base management fee equal to 1.85% of CIF’s average daily net assets and a quarterly income incentive fee. The CIF Advisory Agreement is renewable annually following an initial two-year term, which renewal must be approved by (a) a majority of the outstanding voting securities of CIF or by vote of CIF’s Board of Trustees; and (b) by vote of a majority of non-interested Trustees (collectively, the “CIF Approvals”). CIF is a U.S.-based, continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, with approximately US$252 million of assets under management (unaudited) as of September 30, 2020, that invests across credit markets including direct credit, private credit, and public credit. As part of the transaction, Mount Logan has agreed to, among other things, guarantee the payment of all financial obligations of SCIM under the CIF Purchase Agreement, including the payment of the purchase price to the CIF Seller.

