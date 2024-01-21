Mouat tops Bottcher for Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title

RED DEER, Alta. — Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men's Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday.

After Bottcher knotted the game at 2-2 in the second end, Mouat outscored his opponent from Calgary 4-1 over the course of the next four ends.

Bottcher scored a point apiece in the final two ends, ultimately falling short of a comeback.

Mouat finished the tournament without a single defeat, while the final was just the second loss for Bottcher.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan takes on Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's final later Sunday at Servus Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press