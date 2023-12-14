Mouat stays undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling

SASKATOON — Bruce Mouat's team remains undefeated at the Grand Slam of Curling 2023 WFG Masters in Saskatoon.

The Scottish team beat Team Edin 13-6 in draw five on Wednesday morning to preserve their undefeated streak.

Team Carruthers, skipped by Reid Carruthers, beat Team Craik 8-3 to also preserve their undefeated status in the early draw and hold on to second place.

Yannick Schwaller rounds out the men's roundrobin top three.

Jennifer Jones and her team survived a late comeback from Kaitlyn Lawes and her team to stay unbeaten after a 5-4 win in draw six.

Jones sits atop of the women's roundrobin leaderboard followed by Eun Ji Gim in second and Rachel Homan in third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

