MoU between Decom Holdings and KardiaChain to empower commitment to Blockchain development

MoU signing ceremony between Decom Holdings and KardiaChain

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decom Holdings Joint Stock Company, a platform specializing in DEFI investment and solution search, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KardiaChain, the first interoperable blockchain in Vietnam, to leverage the strengths of both sides for the development of blockchain community.



With the strategic alliance, Decom Holdings and KardiaChain will boost business opportunities, toward optimizing their core competencies in order to beef up the blockchain development in Vietnam and the international market.

Under the terms of the MoU, Decom Holdings takes the position as a strategic investor, participating in the restructuring of the financial system, capital structure, and systematizing KardiaChain's products in Vietnam and global markets. Decom Holdings will support KardiaChain’s ecosystem to be the fastest-growing technology company with competitive advantages.

KardiaChain’s founding members Mr. Huy Nguyen and Mr. Tri Pham will join strategic shareholders of Decom Holdings and be responsible for developing the company’s technology system and supporting its members. Moreover, KardiaChain also jointly brings strategic development for solutions and services. These solutions will provide high security, enhance efficiency, transparency, costs saving as well as ensure the blockchain-driven digital transformation solutions.

Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chairman & CEO of Decom Holdings, shared: “Decom Holdings sets a hybrid standard in investment activities and follows the model of Venture Capital Fund (VC) - Holdings instead of a pure VC model. Decom Holdings will support companies operating in Blockchain to accelerate technology. We cooperate with KardiaChain, one of the few companies specializing in private blockchain that has deeply understood about technology and Vietnamese culture with the goal of boosting blockchain applications, in line with the National digital transformation program to accelerate the access of Vietnamese businesses to blockchain applications.”

Mr. Tri Pham, Co-founder & CEO of KardiaChain, also mentioned: “We are very pleased to become a strategic partner of Decom Holdings. Vietnam is a potential market as the government has approved the National digital transformation program and many enterprises are very active in digital adoption to have competitive costs and improve working efficiency. We will support them to quickly adopt blockchain in many fields. This is a good chance for Vietnam to fairly compete with other countries in the region. With the knowledge, technology, and experiences of both Decom Holdings and KardiaChain, I believe that we will soon achieve the goal.”

