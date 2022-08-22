Motto Mortgage Consultants: Reputable and Experienced Mortgage Assistance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Trying to find ways to get that mortgage approved? Can't seem to get a hold of proper mortgage assistance? Rejections from multiple banks or lending institutions should never stop you from pursuing your life goal of homeownership. All you need is to get the services of a reliable, reputable, and efficient mortgage agency.

Motto Mortgage Consultants is one of the premier mortgage firms servicing the states of Michigan and Florida. The agency's mission is to serve clients with utmost honesty, integrity, and competence.

Variance Marketing, Thursday, August 18, 2022, Press release picture

The owner of the firm is Brigitte Kaliszewski. With 20 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry, Brigitte spearheads a team with over 100 years of experience operationally. When asked about what value their company brings to clients, Brigitte replied, "Motto Mortgage Consultants works for you, not a bank. That means more transparency, more options, and less jargon. And because we believe in delivering exceptional customer service, Motto Mortgage Consultants works directly with wholesale lenders to provide you with multiple competitive quotes."

Motto Mortgage Consultants has provided professional mortgage assistance to Michigan and Florida residents for decades. Collectively, the team has closed over a thousand mortgages throughout their careers. The agency has been consistent in adapting to the changes that the mortgage industry has undergone through the years. Technology may have affected parts of the mortgage process, but the professional service of Motto Mortgage Consultants never wavered.

Motto Mortgage Consultants provides complete mortgage solutions by coming up with an effective and tailored mortgage strategy and educating each client about the mortgage industry, the process, and the important statistics. Coming up with the most effective decisions entails getting enough information. Motto Mortgage Consultants ensures that all clients are prioritized. Availability in times of queries is crucial to come up with effective communication. The team members are available even during the evenings and the weekends. This is a testament to the firm's dedication to providing the most desired results to each customer.

Story continues

Motto Mortgage Consultants puts customer service as a top priority at all times. What more can you ask for from a firm with experience, reputation, and track record? This agency has been consistently providing solutions from homeownership to refinance. Brigitte and her team help put clients in the best position possible to land ideal mortgage options perfect for their current situation. The company has handled a variety of mortgage challenges throughout the years, and its continued success and longevity prove efficiency and reliability.

If you are in Michigan or Florida and need the total package in terms of professional mortgage service, never hesitate to give Motto Mortgage Consultants a call.

CONTACT:

Brigitte Kaliszewski

Motto Mortgage Consultants

Brigitte.Kaliszewski@mottomortgage.com

+1 248-227-3800

www.best-homeloan.com

SOURCE: Motto Mortgage Consultants





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712637/Motto-Mortgage-Consultants-Reputable-and-Experienced-Mortgage-Assistance



