Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse Reveals Break-In At Her Dance School, Amid Her Return To Germany

Motsi Mabuse has revealed her German dance school has been broken into.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge returned to Germany earlier this week for an “urgent reason”, and has since posted about the “targeted” break-in on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of a shattered door at the Motsi Mabuse Die Taunus Tanzschule on Friday, the dancer said she is now working with authorities to solve the crime.

She wrote: “Unfortunately we have no good news. Someone tried to break into our school @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule.

“We are working with the police to solve this crime. We know we have been targeted on purpose and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again.”

Earlier this week, it Motsi announced she would be missing two weeks of Strictly live shows as she has to isolate after her unexpected trip to Germany, where she usually lives.

She wrote on Instagram: “Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms.

“Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up,” she joked.

It has since been announced she will be temporarily replaced on the panel by professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

Speaking about his new role on Friday’s It Takes Two, Anton said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am.“I am so thrilled for so many reasons.

“I just love, love, love the show as everybody knows and to be asked just to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks is just an absolute honour.”

Motsi’s announcement came hours after Strictly bosses confirmed that Nicola Adams had been forced to leave the competition, after her partner Katya Jones tested positive for Covid-19.

Regular Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli is also missing from the series this year due to travel restrictions, as he’s currently also a judge on the US version of the show.

However, he is offering weekly critiques in the Sunday night results show, recorded from his home in LA.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.

