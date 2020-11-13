Motsi Mabuse to miss 'Strictly' as she self-isolates after Germany trip

Motsi Mabuse has revealed she will be missing Strictly as she is self-isolating after an “urgent” trip to Germany.

The star, 39, posted a message on Twitter telling fans she made the trip earlier this week and now has to spend 14 days at home, in accordance with government guidelines.

However, Mabuse said that while she won’t be in the studio, she will still be appearing on the show “by the power of technology”.

The latest setback for Strictly comes soon after it was announced that boxer Nicola Adams and her professional partner Katya Jones were withdrawing after the dancer tested positive for the coronavirus. Spin-off It Takes Two has also been hit, with presenter Rylan Clark-Neal self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with the virus.

Mabuse told her fans on social media: "Hi Guys - Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

"I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms.”

"Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and make-up!" she added.

It isn’t clear whether Mabuse will be judging from home, and The Sun reports that Anton Du Beke may be filling in for her.

Du Beke and his dance partner Jacqui Smith were the first pair to be booted off this year’s series of the BBC show, and the dancer has long been thought to be a contender if a slot on the judging panel ever does come up.

However, so far there is no official word on whether anyone will be filling in for Mabuse.