Motsi Mabuse to miss Strictly Come Dancing after Covid contact

Mabuse's German Covid vaccinations are not accepted for travel to the UK

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will miss Saturday's show after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram post, Mabuse explained she was fully vaccinated, which would normally mean exemption from isolation.

However, Mabuse is currently in Germany and not able to travel back due to UK Government guidelines, which do not recognise the vaccines she received.

Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will take her place on the panel.

It will be Erivo's second week as a judge, after she stood in for Craig Revel Horwood last weekend.

Horwood had tested positive for Covid-19 but will return to the panel this weekend, a Strictly spokesman confirmed.

Erivo, Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke judged last week's show

"Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend," a representative for the show said on Friday.

"We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend."

Other stars to have missed episodes of Strictly due to Covid this year include celebrity contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love.

Writing on Instagram, Mabuse said she was "gutted" to have to miss Strictly.

"I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21 Nov who has since tested positive," she explained.

"Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the close contact rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance, so I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November to UK."

The government website states that the EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) is not recognised as proof of vaccination for passengers travelling to the UK from Germany.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, who exited the show last week, also previously missed an episode due to Covid

While the UK recognises the certificate for passengers travelling from some European countries, for those travelling from Germany the guidelines state: "You cannot currently use your EUDCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form."

It adds that people whose EUDCC was issued in Germany can use it to prove vaccination status within the UK, however it does not apply for travel.

Mabuse said: "Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family, that's what matters! I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love. Keep dancing. Until then, lots of love and stay safe."

Christmas line-up unveiled

Also this week, the BBC confirmed five of the celebrities who will take part in this year's Strictly Christmas special. The sixth and final celebrity will be announced later on Friday.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine.

Anne-Marie is a singer and world karate champion

Singer Anne-Marie is paired with Graziano Di Prima for the festive special.

The nine-time Brit Awards nominee and world karate champion, who was also a winning coach in ITV singing show The Voice, said she was "excited" to be taking part.

"I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?" she added.

Moira Stuart: "I've loved dancing for as long as I can remember"

Newsreader Moira Stuart, whose dance partner will be Aljaz Skorjanec, worked for the BBC for 40 years of her five-decade career in TV and radio.

The award-winning journalist, who read the news for Chris Evans' listeners when he presented the Radio 2 breakfast show, said: "I've loved dancing for as long as I can remember.

"In fact, it even helped me try to keep warm in my early cold water flat."

Mel Giedroyc said she was hugely excited to be dancing on Strictly

Broadcaster, comedian and writer Mel Giedroyc will be partnered by Neil Jones, who said on BBC Two's It Takes Two he was excited to dance with someone who knew more about the series than he did.

Giedroyc, whose TV work includes hosting BBC's Children in Need, Channel 4's Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker and seven series of The Great British Bake Off, added; "I don't think I've been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978."

Jay Blades said he wsa looking forward to challenging himself

Repair shop presenter and furniture restorer Jay Blades, who was made a MBE earlier this year for his services to craft, will dance with Luba Mushtuk.

He told It Takes Two he was keen to be on the show.

"It is probably one of the things I love doing most, which is challenging myself and doing something I have never done before," he said via video link from Barbados.

The former sausage factory worker added: "I could do a dad dance but I can't do full dancing. So let's dive in there and have a go."

Fred Siriex: "There is no way I can turn this down"

French maitre'd Fred Sirieix will hit the dancefloor dance with Dianne Buswell.

The Channel 4 TV host, who also stars in programmes alongside chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo, began his career working front of house at Michelin-starred restaurants.

He said: "I got the phone call and I was as excited as I was scared. Because I was so scared I thought I have got to do it.

"There is no way I can turn this down. I have got to do it."