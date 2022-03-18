Motos America, Inc. Acquires Nashville Motorcycle Dealership

·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Motos America Inc. (OTC PINK:WECT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the only BMW motorcycle dealership located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Effective March 14, 2022 the Company consummated the purchase of the assets of Bloodworth Motorsports, Inc, a Tennessee corporation from the Bloodworth family. These assets constitute the BMW and Ducati Motorcycle dealership located in Nashville, TN, together with all licenses, parts, inventory, furniture & fixtures, etc. necessary to continue operations from this location.

No real estate was included in this transaction; however, the Company has entered into a lease agreement whereby it will continue to operate from the existing facility located at 288 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.

The Company has previously received permission from both BMW North America and Ducati North America to operate Motorcycle Franchises at this location, and has recently qualified as a motor vehicle dealer in the State of Tennessee. Operations at this location will begin immediately under the new management team.

The Company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Motos America Nashville, Inc. under the laws of the State of Tennessee for the purpose of holding these assets, and operating this motorcycle dealership. As such, the operations of the Nashville dealership will be consolidated into the books and records of the Company. The Company will operate the dealership under the DBA "Motos America Nashville".

According to Vance Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the Nashville BMW and Ducati dealership created approximately $4.0 million in gross sales in the calendar year of 2021. Harrison believes that the Company will be able to make approximately $5.5 million in gross sales during the coming year from that same location, and that the Nashville dealership should generate approximately 6% of such sales in EBITDA to Motos America Inc., its parent company, and by year 3 of operation, the enterprise should yield close to $9.0 million in sales with an 8% return on sales.

About Motos America Inc.
In November, 2021 the Company changed its name from "Weconnect Tech International, Inc." to "Motos America Inc." Concurrent with the name change, the Company adopted a new business model. The Company intends to buy and operate powersports dealerships, with a primary interest on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati Motorcycles. In the view of the Company, this industry is ripe for consolidation, similar to what has occurred in the automotive dealership niche. The Company believes that consolidation in this niche will bring about the same advantages of scale associated with auto-dealer consolidations, namely better operating results flowing from professional management, branding and marketing opportunities, and volume purchasing.

Since November 2021, the Company has raised approximately $2.7 million from private investors in the form of equity and convertible debt. The Company anticipates raising an additional $40 Million to accomplish the Company's short-term-objective of owning 45 dealerships within 3 years.

In February 2022, Kris Odwarka became the President of the Company. Mr. Vance Harrison, who he replaced in this office, continued with the Company as its Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Odwarka brings a wealth of experience in the Powersports industry to the Company. Over a 29-year span he has worked in various roles with European motorcycle and automotive manufacturers, including serving as the Vice President for North America of BMW Motorrad, and as the President of Husqvarna USA.

For more information please contact:
Motos America Inc.
Cal Jones, Investor Relations
510 So. 200 West #110
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
cal@motosamerica.com
https://motosamerica.com
(801) 386-3700
(801) 403-8609 - Cell

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, future revenues and anticipated costs and expenses. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, those statements including the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes" and similar language. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Motos America Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693620/Motos-America-Inc-Acquires-Nashville-Motorcycle-Dealership

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Advocates hope to stop sale of Boy Scout camp to developer

    Conservationists in Connecticut are hoping a last-minute deal can be reached to protect a sprawling 252-acre camp owned by a regional council of Boy Scouts. They want to prevent the picturesque property that's been a summer destination for generations of families from being sold to a private developer. The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has offered the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts $2.4 million, the assessed value of the Deer Lake Scout Reservation

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;