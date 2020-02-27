MotorTrend app: Crew members, team react to Austin Dillon's epic save

We’re three episodes into the “NASCAR All In: Battle for Daytona” docuseries, produced by MotorTrend Group in partnership with NASCAR, and fans who have downloaded the app and subscribed have been treated to behind-the-scenes access as three teams prep for the Daytona 500.

MORE: Download the app to watch

In Episode 3, now available, MotorTrend cameras combed pit road at Daytona International Speedway to capture the preseason Busch Clash race from all angles. And boy, did they capture it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the end of the scheduled 75-lap event, a chain wreck that captured most of the field did not end Austin Dillon’s day. An incredible bit of driving — captured from all angles — allowed Dillon to scoot through and challenge for the win. He ultimately finished runner-up.

Watch the video above to see the save from every angle and how crew chief Justin Alexander reacted with the pit crew.

Fans will receive exclusive, inside access to NASCAR Cup Series drivers Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Corey LaJoie preparing for the Daytona 500 from the vantage point of the athletes, their race teams and their families. MotorTrend will go off the track for an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of real-life NASCAR racing.

New episodes will air every Monday as the sports documentary series chronicles the commitment, struggles and sacrifices in the chase for greatness at the biggest race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Click here to catch up on the entire series so far — and to prep for more episodes, coming soon.