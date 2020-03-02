Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
The Australian governing body gave van Leeuwen its top written media award for his coverage of a controversial 2019 Supercars season through Motorsport.com, Autosport.com and Autosport magazine.
"It's an honour to be named Journalist of the Year by Motorsport Australia," said van Leeuwen.
"The 2019 Supercars season was dramatic, to say the least, so to be judged as having provided award-worthy coverage is something I'm immensely proud of.
"I'm equally proud of how we've grown the Supercars coverage across Motorsport Network since we started out in 2015. It's become one of our 'big five' categories in terms of audience, and last year the fifth most read story on Motorsport.com was about Supercars."
Motorsport Images' Supercars contributor Dirk Klynsmith was among the winners as well, taking out the Photographer of the Year award.
Scott McLaughlin was at the awards to collect the Australian Touring Car Championship trophy for a second consecutive time, while rallying ace Harry Bates took home both the Australian Rally Championship trophy, and the Peter Brock Medal.
Supercars commentator and former racer Neil Crompton was honoured with a Motorsport Australia Life Member, with Leigh Diffey – who last year became the first Aussie to call the Indy 500 – received a Service Award.
Full list of recipients:
Life Membership - Bill Bennett
Life Membership - Neil Crompton
Life Membership - John Harnden AM
Life Membership - Andrew Fraser
Service Award (Media) - Leigh Diffey
Service Award (Media) - Colin Young
Service Award (Media) - Scott Young
Service Award (Media) - Bruce Williams
Service Award (Media) - Jeff Whitten
Service Award (Media) - Peter Whitten
Service Award (Media) - Geoffrey Harris
Service Award (Media) - Bruce Newton
Motorsport Journalist of the Year - Andrew van Leeuwen – Motorsport.com
Motorsport Story of the Year (Print/Online) - John Morris – Velcoity Magazine
Motorsport Story of the Year (Radio/Television) - Vanessa Milton – ABC
Motorsport Photograph of the Year - Darin Mandy
Motorsport Photographer of the Year - Dirk Klynsmith
Phil Irving Award - Peter Molloy
Peter Brock Medal - Harry Bates
Australian Motorsport Official of the Year - Paul Overell
Young Driver of the Year - Edan Thornburrow
CAMS Australian Tourist Trophy
Dirk Werner
Dennis Olsen
Matt Campbell
Karting Australia Awards
KA2 Winner - Luke Pink
KZ2 Winner - Troy Loeskow
Ladies Championship Trophy - Beck Connell
2019 Motor Racing Champions
CAMS Australian Side by Side Champion - Jackson Evans
CAMS Australian GT Champion - Geoff Emery
CAMS Australian GT Endurance Championship - Geoff Emery and Garth Tander
CAMS Australian Formula 4 Champion - Luis Leeds
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Driver - Paul Stokell
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Co-Driver - Kate Catford
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Driver - Mick Downey
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Co-Driver - Jarrod van den Akker
CAMS Australian Touring Car / Virgin Australia Supercars Champion - Scott McLaughlin
Dunlop Super2 Series Winner - Bryce Fullwood
TCR Australia Series Winner - Will Brown
CAMS Australian Motorkhana Champion - Aaron Wuillemin
CAMS Australian Khanacross Champion - Christopher Hranger
CAMS Australian Supersprint Champion - Douglas Barry
CAMS Australian Hill Climb Champion - Malcolm Oastler
Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series Winner - Jordan Love
BFGoodrich CAMS Australian Off-Road Championship
Mark Burrows (Driver)
Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)
Pro Buggy Class Winners
Mark Burrows (Driver)
Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)
Prolite Buggy Class Winners
Craig Pankhurst (Driver)
Penny Pankhurst (Co-Driver)
Sportlite
Steven Graham (Driver)
Daryl Graham (Co-Driver)
Production 4WD Class Winners
Geoff Pickering (Driver)
Dylan Watson (Co-Driver)
SXS Turbo Class Winners
Roydn Bailey (Driver)
Luke Shadbolt (Co-Driver)
Extreme 2WD Class Winners
Jamie Knight (Driver)
Symon Knight (Co-Driver)
SXS Sport Class Winners
John Wisse (Driver)
Adrian Weeding (Co-Driver)
Extreme 4WD Class Winners
Joshua Nurrish (Driver)
Luke Kenyon (Co-Driver)
Super 1650 Buggy Class Winner
Declan Cummins (Driver)
Karin Ann Barker (Co-Driver)
Liam Peters
CAMS Australian Rally Championship
Outright Winners
Harry Bates (Driver)
John McCarthy
2WD Rally Winners
Ethan Pickstock (Driver)
Lisi Phillips (Co-Driver)
Australian Rally Manufacturers' Champion
Toyota