Motorsport Live offers help for affected Thomas Cook customers

Motorsport Live's offer for Thomas Cook customers

Motorsport Live is offering to do all it can for any Thomas Cook customers at risk of missing out on Formula 1 grand prix trips following the travel firm going into administration earlier this week.

Its sports arm, Thomas Cook Sport, provided tickets and travel packages to all races on the F1 calendar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Motorsport Live, which is part of Autosport's parent company Motorsport Network, has ticket and hospitality options for all Formula 1, MotoGP and World Endurance Championship races remaining in 2019 with many '20 grands prix also available.

It is also waiving all service costs for customers who had a ticketing booking with Thomas Cook.

"Motorsport Live wants to help all F1 fans affected at this stressful time," said a spokesperson.

"We understand that Thomas Cook Sport customers' immediate concern will be to ensure they can secure new tickets to replace those they won't now be receiving - especially as the end of the 2019 F1 season looks set to be such an exciting one with Ferrari resurgent and Honda continuing to make progress.

"Our team have excellent relationships with many of the world's best circuits and promoters, and will always work tirelessly right up to and throughout race weekends to help.

"If we can help those, unfortunately, caught up in the collapse of Thomas Cook, all the better."

Although Thomas Cook customers are set to receive insurance payouts via the ATOL system to cover the loss of their bookings, these might not arrive in time for F1 fans with bookings for upcoming grands prix via Thomas Cook.

Motorsport Live's customer service team have already taken calls from affected customers, and are on standby to help as many others as possible.

Story continues

They can talk customers through all available options and liaise with them to get either the same package they had bought via Thomas Cook or as close as is possible.

The customer service desk is open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Call 0208 970 7988 or email them on support@motorsportlive.com

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus