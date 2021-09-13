Motorists clash with Insulate Britain climate campaigners on M25

Climate change activists have clashed with drivers and sparked delays on the M25 during a sit-down protest.

Insulate Britain took over sections of the M25 on Monday morning in a bid to demand that the government “gets on with the job of insulating Britain’s homes”.

The activist group targeted motorists at the M25 J6, J20, J3, J31 and at Junction 14 at Heathrow.

Around 20 protesters could be seen in the middle of the road in Kings Langley and after delays some drivers decided to take matters into their own hands.

Exclusive: drivers turn violent at Insulate Britain climate campaigners who blockaded the roundabout at junction 20 of the M25 this morning, causing massive delays. @LBC pic.twitter.com/TwAX9qfK8q — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) September 13, 2021

The group also blocked the roundabout at junction 20 of the motorway.

Other areas affected included junction three in Swanley, junction six in Godstone and junction 14 at Heathrow.

The group wrote on Twitter: “We are disrupting the M25. Why? We are demanding the government and @BorisJohnson create hundreds of thousands of jobs, lower our emissions, and save lives.

Imagine, #M25 Motorway stuck for 35 mins. There are few Police Van here trying to take them into custody. pic.twitter.com/B0bmIWjT3u — Paras Bagthalia (@PBagthalia) September 13, 2021

In a statement, Gwen Harrison, 43, an environmental consultant said: " I am endlessly shocked at the lack of significant action from our government. They need to face up to reality. If we don’t cut our use of fossil fuels urgently we will destroy our climate, our economy and the fabric of our society.”

Catherine Rennie Nash, 70, an events organiser said: "It’s now proven that our use of fossil fuels has brought permanent change to our climate. The world I was born into has gone, and politicians are not doing enough to stop the damage. The world’s politicians need to be honest.

“They need to act to protect our kids and grandchildren from a terrible future. We need real action from our government to reduce emissions this year - 2050 is far too late.”

Surrey Police reported a number of arrests.

They tweeted: "A number of people have been arrested following protests at J6 +14 M25 8am today.

"Protesters from Insulate Britain part of a coordinated protest also affected other motorway junctions.

"Diversions set up and working hard to reopen motorway but please plan journeys accordingly this morning."

Essex Police have moved on protesters at junction 31 and 12 arrests were made.

They shared on Twitter: "We are currently dealing with an incident near junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) of the M25 involving a small number of protesters.

"Officers are at the scene. The M25 is currently closed at junction 20 westbound, and as a result there is heavy traffic on the A41.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible."

Kent Police said they were "engaging" with those involved.

"Kent Police was called at 8.10am on Monday 13 September 2021 to a report a group of people were obstructing the road at a roundabout where the B1273, in Swanley, and junction 3 of the M25 meet," they said.

"Officers are in attendance and are engaging with the individuals involved. A diversion, which will allow drivers to join the motorway at junction 4, is in place.

"Traffic is moving, but motorists are advised to expect delays and, if possible, use an alternative route."

Insulate Britain is a campaign group launched by members of Extinction Rebellion who want the government to reduce home heating emissions to zero.

