Motorist drove at police officers and pedestrians in desperate attempt to avoid arrest in Hoxton Square

Talha Hayat’s mugshot (Met Police)

A man who drove at police officers and pedestrians in a desperate attempt to escape arrest has pleaded guilty at court to a string of driving offences.

Police said Talha Hayat, 26, drove at police and late-night revellers in Hoxton Square after officers tried to stop him at 2.30am on Monday.

His arrest was filmed and shared on TikTok as he was wrestled to the floor and hit by officers armed with truncheons after his white Audi crashed into three cars before getting stuck.

One officer was seen aiming a taser at the car as he tried to flee the scene.

His arrest came after police on duty in Hoxton Square, Shoreditch, were told that a man who was believed to have been drinking had just got into his car and driven off.

The white saloon, which was being driven by Hayat without insurance, was still in the square, but had been forced to stop in queuing traffic.

When officers approached and asked him to turn off the engine and get out of the car, Hayat instead accelerated, first driving dangerously towards the officers, then back into another queuing car and then forward again, trying to force his car through a small gap.

In total three cars were hit causing substantial damage, with officers and pedestrians only narrowly avoiding serious injury.

The driver of Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes appeared at East London Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 April having been charged earlier the same day with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 17 May.

Supt Ed Wells, from the Central East Command Unit, said: “Hayat’s actions were shocking. There is no place on our roads for people who will use their cars as weapons in this way.

“The officers who responded to this incident showed admirable bravery in continuing to try and apprehend him, despite being on foot, even as he accelerated towards them, members of the public and into other cars. I have no doubt their actions helped protect the public who were being put at risk by Hayat’s reckless behaviour.

“Police officers go to work each day not knowing what challenges they will come up against. This incident is an example of the risks they face in protecting the public and I am very proud of their actions.”