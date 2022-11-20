Motorist, 74, dies after car crashes, hits pedestrian in Verdun

The collision at the corner of Brown and Bannantyne Streets in Verdun happened at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 74-year-old motorist has died after crashing his car into a vehicle and hitting a pedestrian in the Montreal borough of Verdun.

The collision happened at the corner of Brown and Bannantyne Streets at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Montreal police say the motorist appeared to have suffered a medical issue while driving, causing him to lose control of the car.

He hit another car and a pedestrian, 33, who suffered injuries to her legs.

The second motorist, a 44-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.