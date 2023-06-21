Motorious Readers Can Win These Two Ultimate Fords

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Picture this: Every morning, you wake up to the rumble of a supercharged Roush F-150 XLT Lariat waiting in your driveway. Now, imagine having a 2008 Roush Mustang P-51A, an ode to the U.S. Armed Forces, sitting pretty in your garage. This dream could soon be your reality, thanks to the new Roush Dream Giveaway sponsored by Roush Performance. Not only will you have the opportunity to win these two impressive vehicles, but we'll also cover $34,500 towards the prize taxes.

Dominate the Streets with the Roush F-150 SC 4x4 Truck

The first prize in the giveaway is a 2022 Roush F-150 SC, a monstrous upgrade of the Ford F-150, specially modified and tuned by Roush Performance. Known for their assertive styling, exceptional handling, and increased horsepower, Roush F-150s provide a noticeable advantage over stock F-150s.

The Roush F-150 SC features a supercharger, a cold air intake, and a new engine tune that significantly boosts its performance - gains of 305 horsepower and 210 pounds-feet of torque over the standard Ford F-150 5.0L V-8 engine.

The vehicle also boasts distinctive exterior features, such as a unique front grille and front bumper cover, wider fenders, and graphic detailing on the hood, windshield, doors, and bed sides. With a serial number of #0679, this truck is a collector's item and a testament to Roush Performance's engineering prowess. The only question is: are you ready to hold the key?

Get Ready to Roar with the Roush Mustang P-51A

For Mustang fans, the second prize of this giveaway is nothing short of exhilarating. This prize includes a supercharged 2008 Roush Mustang P-51A. With only 151 units ever produced, this model is a rare treasure, and the one you stand to win is practically untouched.

The Roush P-51A package took the standard Mustang GT and pushed it to the next level. A performance-built supercharged 4.6L V-8 engine, a Roush aerobody kit, sport leather seating, custom floor mats, white face gauges, billet aluminum pedals, and a Roush short throw shifter were all added. Each seat and mat proudly sports an embroidered P-51A emblem.

This 2008 Roush Mustang P-51A, having covered a mere 1,451 miles, is in pristine condition. It's been stored meticulously since it was new, preserving its initial perfection. As a bonus, this Mustang features two optional extras - a Roush exhaust and a Mustang toolkit. To top it all, it's autographed by Jack Roush himself and bears a serial number of #70 of the 151 produced, making it a highly coveted piece.

If you have a passion for stand-out vehicles and crave the thrilling performance of an F-150 and a Mustang, this grand prize is perfect for you.

Don't miss your chance to bring home these two iconic vehicles. Enter the Roush Dream Giveaway now and turn your automotive dreams into reality!

