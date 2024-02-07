Motorious Readers Can Win This Dream Mustang Now

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a Roush!

The 2008 Roush Mustang P-51A, a limited edition of only 151 serial-numbered copies, represents an apex of muscle car engineering and aesthetics. Named after the iconic P-51 Mustang fighter plane, this special Roush Mustang is more than just a powerful car; it's a piece of automotive history. With an impressive 510 horsepower and an equal amount of torque, it's the first Roush Mustang to undergo internal engine modifications to accommodate its high boost levels. Its unique color scheme of Vapor Metallic with an olive-green stripe is reminiscent of its namesake aircraft, complete with red-and-yellow checkered badges of the 357th Fighter Group.

The 2008 Roush Mustang P-51A is a collector’s dream, featuring a supercharged 4.6L V-8 engine, a Roush aerobody kit, sport leather seating, and custom floor mats, all adorned with the P51A emblem. It also boasts white face gauges, billet aluminum pedals, and a Roush short throw shifter. This particular model, #70 of the 151 produced, stands out with its extraordinarily low mileage, having only 1,451 miles on the odometer, preserved in near-new condition.

The Roush P-51A Mustang is a testament to the innovative spirit of Roush Performance. The modifications made to the Mustang go beyond superficial changes, delving into the very heart of the car. The engine rebuild includes a forged steel eight-bolt crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, and H-Beam connecting rods, all necessary to handle the power generated by the upgraded Roushcharger supercharger system. This model also features a custom aluminum upper and lower intake manifold, high-flow fuel injectors, and a dual electronic throttle body.

To complement its enormous power, the Roush Mustang P-51A is equipped with an exceptional Stage 3 suspension and braking system. The 18-inch Roush forged five-spoke wheels reveal the 14-inch front two-piece rotors and four-piston calipers, ensuring the car handles as well as it accelerates.

The Roush P-51A Mustang is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive art. It's a blend of history, performance, and style, making it a must-have for any car enthusiast or collector. With its limited production and high-performance capabilities, the Roush Mustang P-51A is truly a unique and exciting vehicle that embodies the spirit of American muscle cars.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.