Motorious Readers Get More Entries To Win A Corvette E-Ray

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Be one of the first people to own one!

Chevrolet has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in their iconic sports car line-up: the 2024 Corvette E-Ray Convertible. This vehicle marks a historic leap in the Corvette's evolution, blending classic American muscle with cutting-edge electrification technology. With its 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8 engine paired with an electric motor, the E-Ray redefines what a sports car can be.

The E-Ray Convertible is a marvel of modern automotive engineering, dazzling in Silver Flare and adorned with an Electric Blue stripe package. It's not just about looks, though. The car's performance credentials are impressive, boasting a blistering acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

This model represents a significant milestone for Chevrolet, as noted by General Motors President Mark Reuss. Since its inception in 1953, the Corvette has been synonymous with high performance and innovation. The E-Ray takes this legacy a step further, being the first electrified and all-wheel-drive Corvette, expanding the boundaries of its capabilities.

The E-Ray's unique combination of a traditional V-8 engine and electrification through all-wheel drive (eAWD) offers a driving experience like no other. It's designed to be versatile and reliable in any season, ensuring that Corvette enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of driving year-round.

With 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque from its V-8 engine, and an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque from the electric motor, the E-Ray packs a total of 655 horsepower. This power is distributed intelligently between the front and rear wheels, providing an exhilarating yet controlled driving experience.

Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, emphasizes that the Corvette has always been a symbol of excellence for the brand. The E-Ray builds on this legacy, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and style that is unparalleled.

Story continues

Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer for Corvette, points out that the electrification not only boosts the car's performance but also enhances its handling and stability, making it an exhilarating drive on both backroads and tracks.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Convertible is more than just a car; it's a statement. It's a fusion of traditional Corvette values with the promise of an electrified future, offering a glimpse into what the next generation of sports cars will look like.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.