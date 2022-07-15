Motorious Readers Get More Entries to Win A 2023 Corvette Z06 Z07

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Do you dream of owning one of the most anticipated sports car models of all time? We’re of course talking about the next C8 generation Z06 Corvette. These cars haven’t made it to the road yet, and people are absolutely frothing over them. While the mid-engine Corvette was one of the biggest game changers, the new 8th generation Z06 Corvette is going to elevate performance like no one has ever seen before. Just like with all of the C8 Corvettes, it’s going to be pretty difficult to find one, and if you do, don’t count on it being cheap. However, thanks to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF), you can own one for as little as a $25 donation, with more entries as a Motorious reader.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 up for grabs is equipped with the Z07 Performance Package. This 670-horsepower is purpose built to dominate at the track. It has a 0-60 mph in just 2.6-second. It has wider fenders, quarter panels, and facias than the base model C8 Corvette.

Chip Miller was one of the Corvette's biggest fans, and he died in 2004 of amyloidosis. Miller founded Carlisle Events with business partner Bill Miller (no relation) in 1974, and the company has grown to become one of the largest organizers of classic and collector car events in the country. Its largest event, Spring Carlisle, is a must-attend event for enthusiasts, but the Miller team might best be known for the single-marque event they co-founded called Corvettes at Carlisle. The largest Corvette event in the world, Corvettes at Carlisle brings together over 5,000 examples of America's favorite sports car. The Corvette was also Miller's favorite car; he loved the car so much he would end up owning 80 of them throughout his life.

In honor of Miller, his wife, Judy, and Bill Miller created the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) to educate people about the disease in the hopes of increasing early detection, establish a better quality of life for those afflicted, and, most importantly, help find a cure.







