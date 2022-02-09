Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This CT5-V Blackwing

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is an extremely limited edition high-performance Cadillac.

The V-Series was introduced in 2004 with the CTS-V, a luxury car that had a focus on performance. From the very beginning the idea was very simple. Take the luxurious and underpowered Cadillacs, throw a V on the badge and fit it with a drivetrain inspired by the top-of-the-line Corvette. This garnered a lot of new attention to the brand, especially from the younger crowd.

Dream Giveaway is offering enthusiasts the chance of a lifetime by raffling off this super rare Launch Edition CT5-V. This is the next in the evolution of the V badge and powerful Cadillacs. Actually, this is the most powerful Caducally ever made. It has a 668-horsepower engine that sends the CT5-V to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. With a 200 mph top speed, this is unlike the Cadillacs your grandfather used to drive.

This limited edition car is one of only 250 of this examples, and this is number 65. If you had to pay full price, you’d have to pony up at least $107,100, but probably much more.

All you have to do to enter to win is make a charitable donation to Dream Giveaway. One entry will cost you $3.00 but donations up to $5,000.00. Additionally, Motorious is offering readers the chance to get even more entries with bonus tickets available to anyone making a donation of $25.00 or more.

