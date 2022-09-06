Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win A 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby Hertz Rent-A-Racer
You could own this classic Ford Mustang for practically nothing.
In the 1960s, Hertz teamed up with Carroll Shelby for its Rent a Racer program that brought the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a muscle car to literally anyone that could rent a car. Although successful in bringing attention to both Hertz and Shelby, this program was rather brief and in all only 800 cars were made with the iconic black and gold livery and an automatic transmission.
Hertz issued the rental fleet Mustangs that were just like the production GT350s on the lot, including the K-Cobra 289 HO V8 engine, which was rated at 306-horsepower and 329 lbs-ft of torque. They were rated as being able to sprint to 60 mph in just 6.6-seconds, and could cover a quarter mile in a little over 15-seconds.
Other highlights:
Shelby Serial #SFM6S1796
Delivered to Hertz in Cleveland by The Marshall Motor Co., in Mayfield Heights, Ohio on April 29, 1966
Detailed ownership history documented in SAAC Registry
Presented in Iconic Black-and-Gold Shelby Hertz livery
Original Shelby VIN plate
289-inch High-Performance K Code V-8 engine
Ford confidential serial numbers present, visible and verified by SAAC
Ford 289 High Performance C-4 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission
306 bhp @ 6000 rpm (non-supercharged)
9-inch rear end
Original Shelby shipping and maintenance documents included
Enter to win now and you’ll not only get more entries as a Motorious reader, but proceeds go to furthering the preservation, education, and promotion of the historical Shelby vehicles.
