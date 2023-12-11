Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Add this dream Pontiac to your collection.

Motorious is back with another exciting opportunity for muscle car enthusiasts – a chance to win a pristine 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible. This classic American muscle car, with only 33,000 original miles, comes with a 400 ci V-8 engine and a four-speed Muncie manual transmission, making it a highly sought-after collector's item.

The giveaway comes in response to the overwhelming enthusiasm following Motorious' previous 1969 GTO giveaway earlier this year. Muscle car fans have been clamoring for another chance to own a piece of automotive history, and Motorious has answered the call by sourcing this exceptional example of Pontiac's legendary GTO line from 1968-1972.

The 1968 GTO, a symbol of Detroit's muscle car heritage, was famously awarded Motor Trend’s Car of the Year. Its iconic design, characterized by stylish curves and robust performance, has made it a unanimous favorite among car enthusiasts and critics alike. This particular GTO, in Cameo Ivory with a black interior, was originally sold in Doylestown, PA, and later found a home in the warm, dry climate of Texas before being meticulously restored by the Dream Giveaway Garage. The restoration focused on preserving the car's originality and low mileage, ensuring that modern reproductions were unnecessary.

This GTO is not just a testament to the golden era of muscle cars but also a rarity. Only 3,116 GTO convertibles were produced in 1968 with the 400ci/four-speed combination, making this car a standout among Pontiac's productions from the original muscle car era. Its verification by Pontiac Historic Services adds to its authenticity and appeal.

Participating in this giveaway doesn't just offer the chance to own a classic muscle car but also contributes to a good cause. Proceeds support veterans and children's charities, making each entry a part of a noble effort. Additionally, Motorious is offering to pay $19,000 towards the federal prize taxes for the winner.

Whether cruising to a car show with the top down or engaging in some spirited driving, this four-speed GTO convertible represents a special era in automotive history. As Motorious prepares to hand over the keys to this 33,000 original-mile GTO convertible, muscle car enthusiasts are encouraged to enter for their chance to win this exceptional piece of Americana while supporting charitable causes.

