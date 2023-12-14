Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Classic Mustang and Pickup Sweepstakes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In anticipation of the 60th anniversary of the iconic Ford Mustang, a spectacular sweepstakes is underway, offering participants a chance to win not just one, but two remarkable Ford vehicles. This unique opportunity comes as the Ford Mustang approaches its milestone birthday on April 17, 2024. The grand prize? A meticulously restored classic 1966 Ford Mustang and a powerful 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck, poised to take their place in your garage.

The Show & Tow Dream Giveaway, specially revived for this Mustang milestone, features a stunning, special-ordered, one-owner 1966 Mustang. This classic beauty has been fully restored to surpass its original showroom splendor. Under its hood lies robust V-8 power, complemented by a factory four-speed transmission and air conditioning. Its striking Candy Apple Red exterior and elegant Parchment with Burgundy interior make it a true collector's gem.

But the excitement doesn't end there. The sweepstakes also includes a custom 2023 Ford F-150, embodying the best of modern automotive engineering. This ninth-generation F-150 sports a Race Red exterior and a black interior, powered by Ford's legendary 400-horsepower 5.0L V-8 engine. It’s equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission with tow mode, the STX appearance package, and a Class IV trailer hitch. The interior is enhanced by Katzkin with a custom red/black leather design.

Additionally, the winner will receive the ultimate car trailer from Futura Trailers. The Super Sport lowering trailer, measuring 16.5 feet, is ideal for transporting the grand-prize Mustang, embodying both functionality and style.

This sweepstakes isn't just about winning extraordinary vehicles; it's an opportunity to support veterans' and children’s charities. Your donation can make a significant difference. As the Ford Mustang approaches six decades of automotive excellence, this is your chance to celebrate in grand style. Enter now for a chance to make these exceptional Ford vehicles yours.

