Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 427 Powered 1970 Nova

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this beefy 1970 Chevy Nova!

A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1970 Chevrolet Nova represents one of the most desirable body styles, and this particular beauty is not just up for grabs, and you could win it!

Powering this 1970 Astro Blue Nova is a big block 427 cubic inch engine, which is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission from the factory. This combination makes it one heck of a driver’s car, and it’s also equipped with traction bars, posi traction, and electric cutouts for a beefy exhaust note.

As always with Dream Giveaway, this Chevy II Nova and a bundle of cash can be yours and all you have to do is make a charitable donation to help America’s children and veterans. A donation as little as $3.00 will get your name thrown in the hat for this spectacular grand prize, and if you want more tickets all you have to do is donate more. For donations from Motorious readers of over $25, this special promo code will double your entries. Get ready classic Chevy enthusiasts your chance to score this dream car while doing a super good deed is just right around the corner.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.