Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome Z06

And it comes with a friend!

Dreaming of owning not just one, but two incredible Corvettes? The annual Corvette Dream Giveaway is back, offering an extraordinary prize package that could turn your dream into reality. This year, you have the chance to win a brand-new 2024 Corvette Stingray, supercharged to surpass even the new C8 Corvette Z06 in power, alongside a world-class '63 Corvette Sting Ray restomod.

The 2024 Corvette Stingray has been custom-ordered in Rapid Blue with a premium 3LT leather interior featuring GT2 Competition seats. The car comes loaded with top-notch factory options, including the Z51 Performance Package and Performance Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control. To elevate its performance above the Z06, Corvette performance specialists at Boost District have outfitted the Stingray with a Lingenfelter-exclusive Magnuson supercharger and a host of other enhancements for unmatched power and style.

The second half of the grand prize is a spectacularly transformed 1963 Corvette Sting Ray convertible restomod. Matching the 2024 Stingray in Rapid Blue, this timeless classic has been updated with modern luxuries and performance upgrades. It boasts a Scoggin-Dickey/Chevrolet Performance LS3 engine, Holley Sniper EFI system, and advanced suspension and braking systems for a blend of classic beauty and contemporary performance.

By entering, you'll not only get closer to winning these two premium Corvettes, but you'll also support veterans’ and children’s charities. Plus, the giveaway covers $50,000 towards the taxes. Don't miss this chance to make these two dream Corvettes yours—enter now.

