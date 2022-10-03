Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 1957 Chevy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win this 1957 Chevy Bel Air…

Do you dream of owning a classic Chevy Bel Air? Do you want the king of the 1950s in your garage? Who wouldn’t want a vintage 1957 Chevy Bel Air in their collection? However, getting ahold of the leader of the Tri-Five group is not the easiest task for car collectors, due to demand, and the few for sale on the market. The examples you can find tend to not be in the best condition, or they’re so nice that the average buyer couldn’t afford to pick one up. However, there’s an alternative to over priced, or under cared for Bel Airs, you could own one for as little as a $3.00 donation, and you get more entries to win when you donate more than $25, as a thanks for being a Motorious reader.

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon, and this fully restored example is ready to join any collection as a high-quality show car and cruiser.

Bathed in a variation of the classic Inca Silver paint offered from the factory and then decked out with a classic, Dark Grey interior, this immaculate 1957 Chevy Bel Air looks and performs even better than new. It is powered by a high-performance 350ci carbureted crate engine, which is backed by a manual transmission. It has other modern upgrades, like air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and four-wheel disc brakes.

One lucky winner will get the chance to own this Chevy, as well as $12,500 to cover taxes. Enter here.









