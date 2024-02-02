Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Dark Horse & Lightning

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready for an electrifying opportunity to win not just one, but two of Ford's most powerful vehicles ever made – the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. This giveaway offers a chance to own a piece of automotive history and experience unprecedented performance, with over 1,000 combined horsepower at stake.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the star of this giveaway. As the most powerful production Mustang (excluding the Shelby models) ever built in Detroit, it is equipped with a V-8, 500-horsepower engine. This muscle car leads the pack in Ford's lineup, showcasing the legendary 302ci (5.0L) engine paired with a classic six-speed stick shift. The Dark Horse boasts awe-inspiring performance stats, including 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12 seconds flat. This particular model, with an MSRP of $71,355, features the Premier Trim, Dark Horse appearance and handling packages, rev-matching manual gear shifting, and Recaro seats. Its signature Blue Ember color-shifting paint and Indigo Blue interior add to its allure. What’s more, this Dark Horse is VIN 002, making it an instant collectible as the second retail unit off the production line.

Complementing the Mustang is the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, a powerhouse in its own right. This all-electric full-size pickup truck marries Ford's "built-tough" philosophy with cutting-edge technology, offering a range of 320 miles on a single charge. Quicker than the 700-hp F-150 Raptor R to 60 mph, the F-150 Lightning doesn't compromise on space or style, retaining the classic design of the beloved F-150. This truck, valued at $81,615, is loaded with over $10,000 of extra-cost factory options and customized by CJ Pony Parts with a Rough Country leveling kit, Fuel Rebel wheels, and Nitto Grappler tires.

By participating in this giveaway, you're not only entering to win these two incredible Ford vehicles, but you're also supporting charitable causes. Plus, the giveaway covers $41,000 in taxes for the winner.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own two of Ford’s most exceptional vehicles. Enter now for your chance to win the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse and the 2023 F-150 Lightning, and get ready to hit the road (or the track) with unprecedented power and style.

