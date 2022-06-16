Motorious Is Making It Easier To Win This 2022 Bronco Raptor with the Lux Package

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is it your dream to own the most powerful street legal Ford Bronco ever made? Is the desert calling your name as you long to leave the road behind? If this sounds like you, we have an amazing opportunity for you to live out your rock crawling dreams with the most impressive Bronco ever made, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. For practically nothing, you could put this Bronco Raptor in your garage, and you get more entries to win as a Motorious reader.

This very rare 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Lux is rated at having 400-horsepower to move the big wheels and tires. Ford Performance was inspired to make this first Ultra4Racing inspired SUV that is capable of desert-dune racing at highway speeds. The technology and hardware found on this machine are made from elite off-roading design. It is made to handle the famous King of the Hammers in the Johnson Valley in California.

“Raptor is the apex of our off-road lineup and is now a full lineup with race proven content and design that you can’t get from anyone else,” said Jim Farley, chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “Only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor.”

Due to demand, the 2022 is no longer even available to buy new, but you could win this one, while supporting Fair Lane, the home of Clara & Henry Ford. With new and used car shortages getting worse, why wait to get your entries to win this Bronco Raptor Lux? Get your tickets here.

