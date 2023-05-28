Motorcylist seriously injured after running red light and crashing into car in Kansas City

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday night after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and the exit ramp off Interstate 470, where the driver of a red and black Suzuki motorcycle ran a red light and struck a white Dodge Dart that was turning left to travel north on Blue Ridge.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after hitting the left front side of the Dodge.

He was not wearing a helmet, and officials transported him to the hospital with serious injuries.