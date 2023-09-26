Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Kansas City crash Monday, police say

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries suffered in a Monday afternoon crash on the edge of Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to a reported collision involving a Harley Davidson and an SUV at Northeast Chouteau Trafficway and East Gardner Avenue, Kansas City police said in a statement.

Investigators determined the SUV turned left onto Gardner as the motorcyclist was headed south on Chouteau. The SUV was struck on its rear passenger side, and the motorcyclist was thrown from the Harley, according to police.

As of Monday evening, police said, the motorcyclist was in life-threatening condition at the hospital. The other driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the crash site, according to police.