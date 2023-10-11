Motorcyclist seriously injured Wednesday after hitting Kansas City curb: Police

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries late Wednesday morning after a crash in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash of a Kawasaki motorcycle at Northeast 85th Terrace and North Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City police said in a written statement.

A witness reported the motorcyclist was swerving while westbound on 85th Terrace and went into a “speed wobble,” police said. After losing control, the motorcyclist hit a curb and was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The driver’s name was not disclosed by police.