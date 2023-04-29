Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near busy Clovis intersection

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Clovis.

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Koch said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Fowler Avenue, south of Herndon Avenue.

The rider collided with another vehicle and was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Koch said there were several witnesses that saw the collision and were talking to investigators on how the collision occurred.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, Koch said.

The roadway was closed for a couple hours.