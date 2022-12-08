Motorcyclist killed in wreck with a CMS bus, police say, prompting ‘major delays’

A motorcyclist died in a wreck with a CMS bus Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

No students were aboard the bus that collided with the motorcycle near York and Youngblood roads in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m., Medic reported.

Police directed inbound drivers from South Carolina back toward Interstate 77. Outbound drivers on York Road were detoured onto Shopton Road West, police said on Twitter.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, as police said they expected “major delays” in both directions.

Police haven’t released further details about the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.