Motorcyclist killed in suspected hit-and-run in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating an alleged hit-and-run that caused the death of a motorcyclist Saturday evening.

The Mounties issued a release saying they responded to a report of a vehicle rear-ending a motorcycle at Canada Way and Imperial Street.

They say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for witnesses and no other details were provided.

The Canadian Press