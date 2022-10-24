Motorcyclist killed in Lanark County crash

Ontario Provincial Police say the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press - image credit)

A 36-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Lanark County.

The crash happened on Tatlock Road in Mississippi Mills, Ont., just before noon, according to a media release from the Ontario Provincial Police.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, OPP said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Police have not released the man's name as they are still trying to notify his family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.