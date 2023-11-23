Motorcyclist killed when ejected from bike in crash Wednesday night on Arlington highway

One man was killed in Arlington Wednesday night when his motorcycle hit the back of an SUV and he was ejected from the bike, Star-Telegram news partner WFAA reported.

Police at the scene said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on South State Highway 360, just north of Interstate 20, according to WFAA. Investigators believe the motorcycle may have been speeding when it struck the back of the SUV, then continued moving on its own until it was hit by a tow truck.

Police told WFAA the other drivers were interviewed and then released from the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will publicly release the identity of the motorcyclist killed in the crash after next-of-kin has been notified.