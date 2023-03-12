Motorcyclist killed in east Kennewick after driver pulls out in front of him

A Pasco motorcyclist was killed Saturday when a car pulled out in front of him on Chemical Drive in east Kennewick.

Jacob M. Schouten, 41, died after being hit about 4:40 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

Ryan O. Estrada, 35, of Kennewick, was headed east on South Gum Street in a Toyota Highlander when he failed to yield to Schouten.

Schouten was riding south on Highway 397, also known as Chemical Drive, when he was struck a few blocks south of the cable bridge.

WSP investigators said charges are pending but no alcohol or drugs are suspected to be involved.