Motorcyclist killed in crash near Calabogie
Provincial police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash just west of Calabogie, Ont.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Centennial Lake Road in the township of Greater Madawaska, roughly 120 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.
The 45-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the OPP said in a tweet Sunday evening.
As of 8:30 p.m., Centennial Lake Road was still closed between Chimo Road S. and Scully Lake Road.
The driver's name has not yet been released.