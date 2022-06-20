Motorcyclist killed in crash near Calabogie

Ontario Provincial Police say the 45-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead after crashing their bike on Centennial Lake Road Sunday afternoon. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press - image credit)

Provincial police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash just west of Calabogie, Ont.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Centennial Lake Road in the township of Greater Madawaska, roughly 120 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

The 45-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the OPP said in a tweet Sunday evening.

As of 8:30 p.m., Centennial Lake Road was still closed between Chimo Road S. and Scully Lake Road.

The driver's name has not yet been released.