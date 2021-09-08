Motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop, Kansas City police say

One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash after a discontinued police chase involving a motorcycle in the Northland’s Chaumiere neighborhood, Kansas City police said.

Police responded to the crash around 12:35 p.m. at Northeast 39th Street and North Chaumiere Road, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

Police say officers tried to pull over a dirt bike-style motorcycle for a traffic violation but stopped the pursuit a few blocks away. The motorcyclist continued to flee at a high rate of speed and then crashed into a pickup truck after blowing a stop sign, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and died there shortly after, police said. Two people in the Ford pickup were uninjured, police said.

Police have yet to disclose the identity of the motorcyclist.