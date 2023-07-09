Motorcyclist injured after losing control, being ejected from vehicle in Kansas City

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after losing control of his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to the area of Southbound Interstate 35 and East 27th Street, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The grey BMW motorcycle was speeding on I-35, when the driver lost control and went off the roadway and onto the bridge over 27th Street, Carlisle said.

The driver struck the concrete barrier and was ejected onto the pavement below.

Emergency medical crews transported the driver to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.