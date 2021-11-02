Motorcyclist dies after tractor trailer runs him off I-26

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon on Interstate 26 in Calhoun County when a tractor trailer shifted lanes and ran the motorcycle off the road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Matt Southern said the driver of the truck has not been identified.

The collision happened at about 4:05 p.m. near the exit to St. Matthews.

The motorcycle rider was on a 2012 Suzuki in the left lane going westbound on I-26. The tractor-trailer was in the right lane when he shifted left. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland and was pronounced dead there. The rider’s identity has not been released by Coroner Donnie Porth.