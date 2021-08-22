Motorcyclist dies in Toronto crash

Toronto police are investigating a collision after a motorcyclist died on Sunday near Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue. (CBC News - image credit)

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say the fatal collision happened shortly after three motorcycles were seen travelling at high speed near Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue at about 3:34 p.m..

One of the riders crashed, and when the person was located, the rider was unresponsive, police say.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Caledonia Road is temporarily closed as officers investigate. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes in the area.